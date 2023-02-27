Northeast Polls 2023: Meghalaya's Voter Turnout Recorded At 81.57%, Nagaland's 85.90%

Voting completes in Meghalaya and Nagaland peacefully with voters turning out over 80 percent in both the states. Result is being awaited now, which is scheduled for March 2. Counting will be done for both Meghalaya, Nagaland and recently concluded polls for Tripura Assembly.

With counting scheduled for March 2, the Exit polls have predicted a win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland, and a hung house in Meghalaya, while the prediction swings between a win for BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where Tipra Motha party may emerge a kingmaker.

According to Axis My India, the BJP-NDPP is likely to get 38-48 seats in Nagaland. ETG Research has also predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP with 39-49 seats. Similarly, Matrize has given 35-43 seats to the coalition.

For Tripura, Axis My India has indicated that the BJP would get a majority in the 60-member assembly with 36-45 seats, ETG Research has indicated that BJP would remain the largest party but would be a little short of a 31-seat majority mark with 21-27 seats. Matrize exit poll, on similar lines, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura.

In the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya, Axis My India has predicted 4-8 seats for BJP, 6-12 for Congress and 18-24 seats for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP. Similarly, ETG Research has forecasted 3-6 seats for BJP, 2-5 seats for Congress, 18-26 seats for NPP and Natrize Exit Poll predicts BJP 6-11 seats, Congress 3-6 seats, and 21-26 for NPP.

Conrad Sangma has pointed out for keeping all options open to form a stable government in the state, considering the Exit polls.

Now, all eyes are on counting slated for March 2.