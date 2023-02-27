Northeast Polls 2023: Meghalaya's Voter Turnout Recorded At 81.57%, Nagaland's 85.90%

Quick links:
Voting completes in Meghalaya and Nagaland peacefully with voters turning out over 80 percent in both the states. Result is being awaited now, which is scheduled for March 2. Counting will be done for both Meghalaya, Nagaland and recently concluded polls for Tripura Assembly.
With counting scheduled for March 2, the Exit polls have predicted a win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland, and a hung house in Meghalaya, while the prediction swings between a win for BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where Tipra Motha party may emerge a kingmaker.
According to Axis My India, the BJP-NDPP is likely to get 38-48 seats in Nagaland. ETG Research has also predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP with 39-49 seats. Similarly, Matrize has given 35-43 seats to the coalition.
For Tripura, Axis My India has indicated that the BJP would get a majority in the 60-member assembly with 36-45 seats, ETG Research has indicated that BJP would remain the largest party but would be a little short of a 31-seat majority mark with 21-27 seats. Matrize exit poll, on similar lines, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura.
In the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya, Axis My India has predicted 4-8 seats for BJP, 6-12 for Congress and 18-24 seats for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP. Similarly, ETG Research has forecasted 3-6 seats for BJP, 2-5 seats for Congress, 18-26 seats for NPP and Natrize Exit Poll predicts BJP 6-11 seats, Congress 3-6 seats, and 21-26 for NPP.
Conrad Sangma has pointed out for keeping all options open to form a stable government in the state, considering the Exit polls.
Now, all eyes are on counting slated for March 2.
Chief Minister, Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma points out at keeping all possible options open for post poll alliance. Responding over Exit poll, he says, "We will keep all our options open to form a stable government. We are happy to see the trend is in line as we expected to get more seats than we received last time."
"When it comes to forming a stable government as and when the situation arrives we will move forward considering the best interest of the state," Sangma says.
Inspector General of Police (Range) Nagaland Police, Limasunep Jamir, informs that overall law and order situation during the Assembly polls in Nagaland was peaceful. He says, "Overall law & order situation was peaceful barring 3 incidents where police personnel controlled the situation. There were some challenges of skirmishes. Polling exercise was completed in best possible manner.
As per the Election Commission of India, Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 81.57% until 6 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
As per the Election Commission of India, Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 85.90% till 6 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
Voters seen turning up in large numbers at the last hour of polling to cast their votes. Electors waiting in queue at various polling stations in Longleng and Chumoukedima district.
As per the Election Commission of India, Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 63.91% until 4 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
As per the Election Commission of India, Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 75.49% till 4 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
Citizens in Nagaland keenly taking part in the festival of democracy and coming out to vote. A Naga lady comes out with her three children to vote at a polling station.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Educational Officer (DEO) Kohima, Shanavas C presents a bouquet to one of the first-time voters at Polling Station number- 25, Pezielietsie Kohima under 10-Northern Angami - IAC. The polling booth is manned by All Women Polling Party.
Women voters turn out in large numbers across polling stations in Meghalaya; elderly citizens as well as Divyangs also cast their valuable votes at ease in the State.
A largely peaceful voting in the assembly polls with a turnout of over 57 per cent was reported from Nagaland, which was earlier a hotbed for militants, till 1 pm on Monday, an official said. However, stone pelting and blank firing caused tension in the Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district.
A tenuous ceasefire prevails in the state for more than a decade now as peace talks are continuing with NSCN (IM) and other groups and the central government. Voting began at 7 am with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.
“Polling percentage is 57.06 per cent till 1 pm. Voting is peaceful as of now, barring a few incidents,” the Election Commission official said.
The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 assembly seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Polling will continue till 4 pm, while counting of votes will be on March 2.
Matdata Mitras (Election Friend) poll volunteers assisting PWD volunteers & senior citizens
Volunteers from Scouts & Guides are helping differently-abled and elderly to cast their vote at various polling stations.
As per the Election Commission of India, Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 60.51 % till 2 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
As per the Election Commission of India, Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 44.73% until 2 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
Miani D Shira - TMC candidate from Ampati and daughter of former CM Mukul Sangma, cast her vote for Meghalaya Elections today.
As per the Election Commission of India, Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 39.08% till 12 pm. The district-wise turnout is:
East Garo Hills- 29.32%
East Jaintia Hills- 30.05%
East Khasi Hills- 28.95%
East West Khasi Hills- 36.96%
North Garo Hills- 20.53%
Ri-Bhoi-19.86%
South Garo Hills-16.65%
South West Garo Hills-26.59%
South West Khasi Hills- 33.51%
West Kharo Hills- 23.38%
West Jaintia Hills- 32.03%
West Khasi Hills- 27.15%
Nagaland Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Neiphiu Rio cast his vote in the Kohima district in the ongoing Assembly polls in the state on Monday. Rio is contesting from the Northern Angami-I seat in the Kohima district. He is up against Congress candidate Seyievilie Chachu for the seat.
Ernest Mawrie, Meghalaya BJP chief and party's candidate from West Shillong constituency exercised his right to vote and said, "I feel that my vote & people's vote will decide that I will win this constituency as an MLA".
States first temporary polling station set up especially for lepers in Leprosy colony Nongpoh Meghalaya@SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP @PIBShillong pic.twitter.com/1UNPx8HX9G— Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya (@ceomeghalaya) February 27, 2023
As per the Election Commission of India, Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 17.53% till 10 am.
The district-wise turnout is:
As per the Election Commission of India, Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 12.06% until 10 am.
The district-wise turnout is:
One person has been killed and 13 others were injured as a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into the jungle in the Wokha district, the Nagaland Police said.
The driver of the bus has been killed, according to the police. The injured include eight personnel of the Jharkhand armed police and one of the Nagaland Armed police. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Director-General of Police (DGP), Nagaland, "Driver killed and 13 injured after a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into a jungle in Wokha district on Sunday afternoon." "Injured include 8 personnel of Jharkhand armed police and 1 of Nagaland Armed police," the DGP added.
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton cast his vote from Riphyim Old III, 37 Tyui in the single-phased Assembly polls on Monday. Patton is contesting from Tyui. The polling began in 59 Assembly constituencies at 7 am this morning amid tight security. The polling will continue till 4 pm. The polls would seal the electoral fates of 183 candidates across parties.
An elderly woman from Botsa Polling Station Northern Angami –II after casting her vote
A physically- disabled voter in 32 AC PS 20 Atoizu Zunheboto District
BJP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah, AL Hek casts his vote at a polling station in the Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills, and also met voters.