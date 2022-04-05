'Not A Child's Play To Face PM Modi': Ramdas Athawale Downplays Opposition's 'unity' Pitch

Even as the opposition is seeking to unite against PM Modi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale exuded confidence in NDA retaining power at the Centre in 2024. Athawale was reacting to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's clarification that he is not interested in replacing Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the UPA chairperson. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Union Minister maintained that even a united opposition will struggle to challenge PM Modi on the national scene owing to his massive popularity among different sections of society.

"He (Sharad Pawar) said that I will try to bring all (opposition) parties together but I am not in a position to lead. His health is not good. That's why he has put forth this position. I feel that how much ever the opposition unites, it is not child's play to face PM Modi. Modi Ji has created a (positive) image among the people on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said.

He added, "The Muslim community also supports Modi Ji with full force. Muslim women vote for BJP after the abolition of Triple Talaq. That's why I feel, Modi Ji will be strengthened the more the opposition unites. We will win the 2024 match. We will win score more than 400 runs (seats) and the NDA government will come back to power in Delhi once again."

Opposition's 2024 mission

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post for the next General Election. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi last year. On March 27, Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite for ousting the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per the letter officially released by TMC, the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. Hailing the TMC supremo's stance, Shiv Sena snubbed ally Congress by advocating a rehaul of UPA to take on BJP. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on March 31, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut suggested that 6 leaders- Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM KCR, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar should play a key role in shaping the nationwide opposition front.