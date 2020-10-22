'Not A Farmers' Movement, But Middlemen's Movement In Punjab': BJP Chief JP Nadda

Downplaying the farmers' protests in Punjab against the newly introduced farm laws, BJP national President JP Nadda on Thursday stated that it was not a famers' movement, but 'middlemen's movement' that is happening in Punjab. The BJP chief was addressing a gathering of farmers at the party's headquarters in the national capital. Nadda also asserted that the farmers are being misled by people who are not 'friendly' to them.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Nadda said, "This is not a farmers' movement in Punjab; it is a middlemen's movement. In the mandis of Punjab, the farmer could not even deal with other Adhatiyas (middlemen). Such was the slavery. Modi ji has freed the farmers from all these restrictions. Farmer brothers must keep in mind those who are misleading you are people who revolve around politics, they are not friendly to the farmers."

Furthermore, Nadda highlighted that the 'soul of India' resides in its farmers and that the current administration under PM Narendra Modi has transferred Rs 6,000 to the account of nearly 10 crore farmers by virtue of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Criticising the UPA regime, Nadda stated that the Swaminathan report was lying in a corner during PM Manmohan Singh's regime and that PM Modi took up the task of implementing recommendations soon after being elected to power. He added that PM Modi also provided the MSP of one and a half times the cost to the farmers.

Punjab Assembly passes Bills against farm laws

In a special session of the Punjab Assembly, all the legislators on Tuesday unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years.

The second bill- The Essential Commodities (Special Provision & Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to protect consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agriculture produce. On the other hand, The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services(Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides that no sale or purchase of wheat and paddy under a farming agreement shall take place below the MSP. Besides this, another bill was cleared to ensure that the land of farmers up to 2.5 acres cannot be attached in any recovery proceedings.

