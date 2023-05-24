Not A First: Here's A List Of Assemblies Inaugurated By PM & CM Without Inviting President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the newly constructed Parliament building on May 28, but the forthcoming event is already surrounded by controversies.

The opposition is adamant that the President should inaugurate the Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister."

Also, the date of inauguration May 28 coincides with the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar. This has also led to opposition parties targeting the Modi Government, the Congress party has said that it is a "complete insult" to the nation’s founding fathers. Many other parties have called for a boycott of the ceremony, terming it an ‘insult’ to the President. So far, 19 opposition parties including Congress, Left and TMC have announced a boycott of the event.

While opposition is targeting the government over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, here’s a list of assemblies and other official buildings inaugurated by previous and current officeholders.

Former PM Manmohan Singh

In December 2011, former PM Manmohan Singh and then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi inaugurated a number of new structures in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, including the new assembly complex and City Convention Centre.

The Manipur Film Development Corporation complex and the Inter State Bus Terminus were inaugurated as well by the two. The President of the nation was not invited for the same.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar inaugurated the central hall of the Bihar Legislature in February 2019 and the Governor of the state was not invited to this event.

Tamil Nadu’s new assembly complex

Former PM Manmohan Singh, then UPA convenor Sonia Gandhi and then CM of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the new complex of Tamil Nadu assembly and the President was not invited to this event either.

Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi

Indira Gandhi, then Prime Minister, inaugurated the Parliament Annexe on October 24, 1975 and then PM Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of Parliament Library on August 15, 1987. To both these events, the President was not invited.

The opposition parties have received a lot of flak for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the opposition regarding the same. Taking to twitter he wrote, “In the last 9 years - 5 non-BJP / Opposition state governments either laid foundation stones or inaugurated a new Legislative Assembly building. All were done by either the Chief Minister or the Party President. In not a single instance was the Governor or President invited."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also attacked Congress saying, “They should feel better if they remember Oct 24, 1975 the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe! Or August 15, 1987 when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library!”