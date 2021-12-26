'Not A Moment Too Soon': Omar Abdullah As PM Modi Announces Booster Shots, Jabs For Kids

In a massive decision amid rising concerns over Omicron COVID-19 variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that children aged 15-18 will be given vaccines while frontline workers and people aged 60+ with co-morbidities will be eligible for a booster dose.

Following his announcement, National Conference vice-chairman Omar Abdullah stated that though the Prime Minister's annoucement was made, it came "not a moment too soon".

Abdullah has further suggested that the Centre should now announce adequate supply for COVID-19 vaccines across the country. In addition, he also opined that more choice of vaccines, apart from the two that are already being administered in India - Covishield and Covaxin will aid the booster jab rollout.

Vaccines for children 15-18 age group to start from 3rd Jan ‘22, frontline workers & people aged 60+ with co-morbidities will be given a booster/precautionary dose from 10th Jan. The decision comes not a moment too soon. #vaccine #BoosterJab #PrecautionaryDose — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 25, 2021

Now all that remains is for the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines. Also a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation; makes key announcements

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country and apprised about the steps being taken by the Centre as COVID-19 cases surge. PM Modi urged the people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated. In addition, he also informed that the administration of the first DNA vaccine, as well as the nasal vaccine will begin soon. In a massive announcement, the Prime Minister informed that India will be commencing vaccination for kids aged 15-18. This will begin from January 3, the Prime Minister informed.

"The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for kids. From January 3, 2021, Monday, kids in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents,"

In another key announcement, he informed that precautionary or booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above 60 years of age with comorbidities will be administered soon. This is set to begin on January 10. The Prime Minister remarked that healthcare and frontline workers who are playing a big role in the fight against COVID-19 are still treating COVID-19 patients.