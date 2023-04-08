'Not A Parivaarvadi': Former Congress Leader CR Kesavan Joins BJP, Lauds PM Modi

In yet another jolt to Congress, former party leader and grandson of India's first Governor-General C Rajagpalachari, CR Kesavan on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kesavan who resigned from the Grand Old Party on February 23, lauded the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after joining the saffron party and also said that he is not a "Parivaarvadi".

"I want to thank elders for inducting me into the world’s largest political party- Bhartiya Janata Party, especially on the day when Prime Minister is In Tamil Nadu," CR Kesavan said. He lauded PM Modi by narrating a couplet of Thiruvalluvar, a great Tamil poet, "When you are confronted with a crisis, face it with a smile. That is the best way to anguish the crisis."

"The quintessential example of this quotation is our PM, Modi Ji. When the whole world was faced with the crisis of Corona, Narendra Modi Ji calmly with a smile, sternly took on the challenge with the help of selfless covid warriors, and health workers," the former Congress leader said while lauding the vaccination programme of the government.

"PM Modi's people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the 5th largest economy in the world," Kesavan said. He praised several Centre's schemes such as Swachh Bharat, Har Ghar Jal, free ration to people during the Covid, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana and said, "I just want to say that this is been a tectonic formation in the domestic scene."

CR Kesavan joins BJP

Adding further, he said, "The digital transformation is incomparable... Amit Shah ji once said that DBT was earlier 'Dealer Broker Transfer', but now it has become 'Direct Benefit Transfer', where over 28 lakh crore rupees under various government schemes have been directly given to the people."

"I am not a Parivaarvadi. My father was an engineer, my grandfather was a news editor. My great-grandfather was in politics. I joined (politics) as a new person. You may know me because I am Rajaji’s great-grandson but there are many great unsung heroes that we don’t know. Azad ka Amritmahotsav has ensured that unsung icons have given their due. This is something which has to be commended," he said.