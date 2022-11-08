'Not A Unanimous Decision': Siddaramaiah Sparks Row Over 3:2 Split SC Verdict On EWS Quota

Congress leader and Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a controversial statement on Supreme Court's EWS Quota Verdict which was announced on Monday, November 7. In its judgement, the Apex court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

Siddaramaiah questions SC's pro-poor quota verdict

Siddaramaiah stated that the 3-2 split verdict passed by the top court was not based on a unanimous decision. He added that Article 15 and 16 of the Indian constitution doesn't speak about economic backwardness as the criteria for reservation.

"It is not a unanimous decision by the Supreme court. Out of five, three judges have given a judgement upholding reservation for the economically weaker sections and 2 others have not", the former Karnataka CM added.

"As far as I understand the constitution, Articles 15 and 16 that define the reservation policy don't support economically weaker sections' quota. This is my opinion and not against the judgement. Articles 15 and 16 state, equal opportunities should be provided to the citizens in terms of employment, education, and social backwardness. It doesn't speak about economic backwardness as the criteria for reservation. I don’t know the details yet. I will read the judgement copy first and then react", said Siddaramaiah.

Notably, Article 15 of the Constitution of India forbids discrimination on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. It applies Article 14's general principle of equality in specific situations by forbidding classifications made on protected grounds. Article 16 states the Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. Equality of opportunity in matters of public employment.

EWS reservation upheld by Supreme Court's 3:2 Majority

Notably, the judgment was delivered on Sunday by a five-bench judge comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala. The decision was upheld with a 3:2 majority, with three of the five judges voting in favour of the quota stating that it did not violate the Constitution.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala upheld the decision, CJI UU Lalit along with Justice Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority opinion. It is pertinent to note that the EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Amid the pronouncement of the judgment by the top court, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice JB Pardiwala advised the reexamination of India's reservation system after 75 years of Independence. They suggested that the reservation system should be revisited in the spirit of transformative constitutionalism and it should come to an end after a period of time.