Not About Politics: Nirmala Sitharaman Wants Oppn To Rethink Parliament Opening Boycott

Nirmala Sitharaman has appealed to Opposition party leaders to rethink their stance on boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building. "It's a temple of democracy, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand and participate in the ceremony," the Union Finance Minister said. At least 19 political parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and DMK have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, which is scheduled to open on May 28.

"This has nothing to do with politics. It's actually a proud and prestigious moment for all. It's a new parliament and a proud symbol for India which will be there for the next 200 years," the Union Finance Minister said at a press conference.

Why is Oppn boycotting the inaugural

The Opposition decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament after it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the structure. Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister," while the Aam Aadmi Party sees this as an 'insult' of Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal President. “This is an insult to Dalits, tribal and all deprived sections of society,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh had tweeted.

नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन राष्ट्रपति जी को ही करना चाहिए, प्रधानमंत्री को नहीं! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2023

Opposition parties say the President is not only the head of state but also an essential member of Parliament because she summons, prorogues and addresses it.

Parties that have decided to boycott the inaugural include: Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party.

'It's the country's Parliament'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained that the Opposition should come to the inaugural because the event is not political but for the whole country. "The new Parliament is a symbol of Indian tradition. I would like to invite Opposition parties. They should come because this is the first time since independence such a powerful legacy is being set," said BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad.