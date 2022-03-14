'Not Afraid Of Jail': Devendra Fadnavis Thunders Post Questioning In Phone Tapping Case

A day after he was questioned in the phone tapping case, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that he was not afraid of going to jail. He was rebutting state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on the floor of the Assembly on Monday after the latter clarified that notices were not sent to Fadnavis as an accused. However, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly highlighted that the questions asked by the BKC cyber cell police team who visited his official bungalow 'Sagar,' indicated that there was an attempt to implicate him as an accused.

Moreover, the BJP leader dispelled the notion that he had violated the Official Secrets Act. On the contrary, he claimed that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had put out details of ex-State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla's report in the public domain. Citing the long incarceration of his father during the Emergency, Fadnavis maintained that he would continue to expose corruption irrespective of the consequences.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The important thing is the qualitative difference between the questions in the questionnaire and the questions which I was asked yesterday. The questions in the questionnaire were for a witness. The questions I was asked yesterday were for an accused. I was asked- don't you feel that you have violated the Official Secrets Act? Is a witness asked such a question? There are 4-5 questions like this. I understood from this that someone deliberately changed the earlier questionnaire meant for a witness to explore whether we can implicate this person and make him an accused or a co-accused."

"I am a lawyer, so I understand. Forget Official Secrets Act, I am protected as a citizen under the Whistleblowers Act. I behaved in a very responsible manner. I had those transcripts which your Minister gave to the press on the same evening. Because someone can be maligned because of the transcripts, I said back then I am giving the transcripts to the Union Home Secretary. The Union Home Secretary is the competent authority for IPS officers," he added.

The ex-Maharashtra CM stressed, "I know who changed the questions. But that doesn't make any difference. They don't know where I come from. My father was jailed for two years by Indira Ji despite committing no offence. My aunt was jailed for 18 months despite committing no offence. That's why we are not the kind of people who fear going to jail. We are the people who fight for the people. Whoever has changed the questions should understand that we will keep fighting on such corruption issues."

What is the phone tapping case about?

On March 23, 2021, Devendra Fadnavis announced that he possessed 6.3 GB of data comprising phone recordings and documents regarding the transfer and posting of police officers in Maharashtra. As per a communication shared by him dated August 25, 2020, Rashmi Shukla informed Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to Fadnavis, all officials mentioned in the transcripts of the intercepted calls got the same postings as desired. He also alleged that the CM did not take any action on this report to "save his government" and instead, the MVA government transferred Shukla from the post. The Cyber Crime Police Station in Mumbai registered a case against unknown persons on March 26, 2021, alleging that Shukla's confidential letter to the DGP and other sensitive material concerning the police force was illegally obtained and supplied to an unauthorized person.

Image: PTI/ANI