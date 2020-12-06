'Not Afraid Of Mamata's Injustice': Union Min Shekhawat On Chargesheet Against Mukul Roy

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Sunday that false cases are being made against BJP workers in West Bengal and asserted that the saffron party leaders will not be afraid of it. His comment came in response to BJP national Vice President Mukul Roy being named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

"This is nothing new in Bengal that after doing injustice to party workers false cases are made against them and they are put behind bars," Shekhawat said. "More than 130 party workers have been murdered in the state. We are not going to bend and get afraid of this. This epitome of injustice will have to end," he added.

Roy has been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the West Bengal CID in connection with the murder of TMC MLA from Krishnagan Satyajit Biswas.

Roy, who has been questioned multiple times by the CID in connection with the case, was named in the supplementary charge sheet filed before Ranaghat court in Nadia district on Saturday.

"Roy's active involvement, primarily as a conspirator" in the killing of Biswas was found during the investigation, they said. Mukul Roy was among four people who were accused in the alleged killing of Biswas.

'Mamata's politics of violence'

However, the BJP leader rubbished the charges and claimed that the allegations were levelled on the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"At least 45 cases are pending against me. I do not believe in politics of violence and never indulge in such things. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister to say in the public that I have such kind of taste. "I was not involved in such things when I was with her party and not even now when I am a member of another political party," Roy said.

CID sleuths had also named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in another supplementary charge sheet filed in September this year in connection with the case.

Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019. The incident took place when he was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

