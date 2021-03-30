“Not Agencies; Party Leadership Forcing Us To Leave”: Surinder Choudhary Resigns From PDP

Days after his resignation from two top posts of People’s Democratic Party, former Member of Legislative Council Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party. Along with him, 108 leaders from PDP Unit of Nowshera have also tendered their resignation from the party including DDC, BDC members, Sarpanches and Panches from Nowshera.

"PDP people are saying agencies are pressuring us; it is PDP leadership that has forced us to leave party. Don't defame us by saying agencies are pressuring us; we are soldiers who stood by Mufti Syed," he said.

This comes as another major setback for PDP and its Chief Mehbooba as earlier Mansoor Peer and Syed Basharat Bukahri have also parted ways from the party to join Sajad Lone’s Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference. Mansoor was a close confident of Mehbooba and before him to Mufti Mohd. Sayeed; Bukhari was a minister during BJP-PDP Government.

Surinder Choudhary’s exit from the party is likely to impact PDP in Rajouri. PDP’s only Hindu face Chaudhary managed to defeat BJP in Nowshera DDC Polls which is the home constituency of BJP Jammu Kashmir Chief Ravinder Raina. Earlier on March 17, Surinder Choudhary wrote a letter to PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti resigning from the post of General Secretary and Member of Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

In his letter, he wrote,”Respected Madam Mehbooba Mufti Ji, President Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

First of all I thanks you for appointing me as State General Secretary and member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)-the highest decision making panel of the party. Being a simple and grass-root level worker of the PDP, I will not be able to shoulder such important responsibilities of the party so I am resigning from both posts- namely the State General Secretary and member of the PAC. I will serve the party as a simple worker, which I have already been doing for years’ together”.

He further added,”Late Jenab Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had formed the PDP in the year 1999 with the sole aim to provide a viable political alternative to the existing political groups. Mufti Sahib had channelized potential of every worker and leader of the party due to his vision and the foresightedness. Being a resident of border area of Rajouri, late Mufti Sahib had channelized my potential and provided me opportunities to grow as a leader and to serve the people. Late Mufti Sahib was an institution himself and what I am today is all due to him. I will serve only as simple worker and my best wishes are always there for your future journey as president of the PDP and newly appointed office bearers”.

