Not Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule To Become NCP Chief If Sharad Pawar Steps Down: Sources

Amid the ongoing speculation over the selection of the new NCP boss, it has been learnt that the meeting of 18-member committee appointed to elect the candidate for the post of NCP national president will meet on Friday, May 5, at 11 am. The meeting will be held at the party office in Mumbai.

According to sources, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, is likely to become the chief of the party. Sule is being considered as one of the top choices of the NCP leaders for the post of party president if Pawar insists on resignation.

The development is taking place after Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, May 2, dropped a bombshell announcing that he has decided to step down from the post of the president of the NCP which he founded and helmed since 1999. However, while announcing his retirement, he clearly stated that he won’t retire from public life.

Pawar forms 18-member committee

Giving an end to the wide speculation that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was the immediate choice for the NCP chief, the veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, May 3, formed an 18-member committee to choose the next head of the party.

As per the list accessed by Republic, the committee formed by Sharad Pawar will include his nephew Ajit Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Jaydev Gaikwad, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Whad, Hassan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Fauzia Khan, K K Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, P C Chacko and Sonia Duhan.

Notably, the names of Praful Patel, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rajya Sabha; Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP; Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly; and NCP MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are among the top contenders for the post of NCP chief.