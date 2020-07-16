'RJD Family Drowning In Corruption': Bihar Road Min Dismisses Bridge Collapse Criticism

In a shocking incident, a portion of the Sattar Ghat bridge which was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a month ago collapsed due to heavy flow of water on Thursday. The bridge's approach road, which is 2 km away from Sattar Ghat bridge, was washed away in the water after the river overflowed due to the incessant rainfall that the state has been witnessing over the past few weeks.

Speaking on the incident, which was drawn severe criticism from the RJD-led opposition, Bihar's road construction Minister, Nand Kishore Yadav while speaking to Republic TV's Prakash Singh said, "The main bridge is safe. Only the approach bridge is damaged due to the heavy flow of water. It's 2 km away from the Sattar Ghat bridge. As we know these days there is heavy water flow in Gopalganj, hence this has happened."

'Entire RJD is drowning in corruption'

"We will not spare anyone if found guilty, but no damage has happened to the main bridge. Water has only affected the approach bridge slightly. We have an NDA government in the state, not an RJD, we will not spare anyone if anyone found guilty. As for Tejashwi Yadav, I don't think I am answerable to him, his entire family is drowning in corruption, his party chief is in jail. There is no need to reply to RJD," he added.

RJD & Congress lashes out at Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing the heat of the opposition for the collapse of the Sattarghat bridge on Gandak River. "The Sattarghat bridge of Gopalganj built at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, was inaugurated by Nitish Ji on June 16. Today, 29 days later the bridge collapsed. Beware! If someone terms it corruption by Nitish Ji, Rs 263 crore is for just a glimpse. Even their rats consume alcohol worth this amount," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi while attaching a visual of the collapsed bridge.

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha also slammed the chief minister asking him not to put the blame on poor rodents for the collapse of the bridge. "The inauguration of the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore on 16 June and its destruction on 15 July. Now do not accuse poor mice of this charge."

Tejashwi Yadav and Mohan Jha's veiled dig blaming rats comes after a minister from Nitish Kumar's cabinet blamed rats for making holes in the embankments weakening the structures and allowing river water breach through them, thus resulting in floods in Bihar in 2017.

