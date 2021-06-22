'Not Anti-BJP, Not 3rd-front, Not Pawar-led, Not Boycotting Congress,' Says Rashtra Manch

After a 2.5-hour-long meeting in the four walls of the Meena Bagh-situated residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi, the netas of the 'Rashtra Manch' made to put to end the speculations of the formation of the third front that was doing the rounds. The leaders that addressed the media after the meeting highlighted that they were on their way to provide an 'alternative vision' that India needed, in the form of the 'manch', and will include everyone who has a vision for the country's development and future, whether it's a political party, social organization or a person. They were careful to word it such after it was widely discussed in the media as the coming together of anti-Modi group, albeit one without much representation in elected offices.

'Meeting not called to form anti-BJP front,' claims Rashtra Manch

NCP MP Majeed Memon, who took to the job of briefing the media, began by clearing the air around the meeting. Citing media reports that suggested that the meeting of Rashtra Manch was held by Sharad Pawar to unite anti-BJP political parties, he said. "This is totally incorrect. I want to clarify that this meeting took place at Pawar's residence but he didn't call this meeting. Also, this meeting was not called to build a third front to fight against BJP." He added, "Instead, in the meeting, we discussed as to what role the Rashtra Manch can play to improve political, economic, social environment in the country." In the lead-up to this meeting, Pawar had met poll strategist Prashant Kishor twice in 10 days, with the second meeting inexplicably being called 'routine'.

Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari surprisingly took over the dais next and pointed out that there is a need for preparation of an 'alternate vision' in the country, that is strong to address issues related to the common man. In relation to the same, he said, "Rashtra Manch has appointed Yashwant Sinha, who is the convenor, to set up a team to give a strong vision on various important issues focussing citizens of the country." He added that the team will create a 'space' where everyone can come together and voice their concerns to the government." It will include everyone who has a vision for the country's development and future, whether it's a political party, social organization, or a person," he said.

Rashtra Manch neta clears the air around Congress' absence, says 'personally invited leaders'

Several prominent leaders and personalities such as Yashwant Sinha, ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Verma, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI general secretary D Raja, NC president Farooq Abdullah, Justice (retd.) AP Singh, poet & MP Javed Akhtar, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, journalists Karan Thapar, NCP MP Majeed Memon, NCP MP Vandana Chavan MP, ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, sacked Congress leader Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, economist Arun Kumar, SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari, ex-MPs Pritish Nandy, and Nilopal Basu and RLD leader Jayant Choudhary were present in the meeting.

However, the complete absence of Congress leaders raised many eyebrows, with many questioning if it was a planned move to keep the party away. Speaking on the same, the Rashtra Manch stated, "We had invited the leaders who subscribe to the ideology of Rashtra Manch in which leaders of all political parties could come. There is no political discrimination. I personally invited Congress members." The Rashtra Manch was not a 'boycott of the Congress', Majeed Memon claimed.