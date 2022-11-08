'Not Apologetic': BJP MP Brazens It Out When Confronted Over 'consume Liquor' Remark

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Janardan Mishra stoked a controversy when he made a bizarre remark advocating the consumption of liquor and tobacco at an event on water conservation in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted him.

When confronted over his statement, BJP MP Janardan Mishra said, "It was a satire. Because in our district, intoxication has spread to the bottom of our villages and people are engaging in it. In every meeting wherever I go, I urge people to leave it.”

Adding further he said, "People can do this (intoxication) if they want to, but at least they should save water so that their future children can live longer. This was the meaning of my statement."

#BREAKING | Republic confronts BJP leader Janardan Mishra over his controversial 'consume intoxicants, but save water' comment. He brazens it out and says, 'I am not apologetic.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/CFzJ1Cfkbf — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

'There is no question of apology, haven't said anything wrong': Janardan Mishra

The BJP MP then accused the media of not understanding in what context he made the statement. "If media cannot understand in what context someone is talking then it is unfortunate," Mishra told Republic.

When asked about his statement wherein he advocated consuming thinner, he said, “In here, people consume thinner, rubber solution. Everyone knows this is happening in our society. So I said if you are doing this then do, but what is worse than this is the throwing of water. So conserve water."

"I am not justifying my statement. I regret that some did not understand my statement and I could not make media personnel understand. People were understanding it. People know what I was taking. They heard my whole speech and laughed, saying ‘you are speaking correctly’... There is no question of apology. Because I have not said anything working. No leader has campaigned against intoxication that I have done."

BJP MP advocates consuming liquor, tobacco

Addressing a workshop organised at Madhya Pradesh's Rewa at Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium on Sunday on water conservation, MP Janardan Mishra said, "Lands are running dry of water. There is nothing in the name of water… groundwater level is declining every year… Either chew tobacco, consume liquor, or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water and pay water tax".

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the first time that Mishra had hit the headlines. He remained in the headline through his unexpected strange remarks and activities. Notably, earlier in a video that went viral, the BJP MP was spotted cleaning a toilet with his bare hands.