'Not At All Surprised': Sharad Pawar Responds After EC Freezes Shiv Sena 'Bow & Arrow'

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) froze the name and election symbol of Shiv Sena causing a setback to Shinde and Uddhav factions, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra former Chief Minister Sharad Pawar said that he is not surprised by the poll body's decision.

Speaking to reporters over EC's interim decision to freeze the 'Bow & Arrow' symbol of 'Shiv Sena', NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, "I am not at all surprised by this decision. I was expecting this to happen... I don’t have any proof to say that it is being done on purpose but I had a gut feeling that this would happen."

He further said that there is no option for Uddhav Thackeray's faction but to fight the elections with a new party symbol. "Shiv Sena has no option left but to face the elections with a new party symbol," the NCP chief said.

'Uddhav's Shiv Sena won't be finished': Sharad Pawar

The NCP chief said that it doesn’t matter on which symbol parties contest the election as only the people decide whom to support. "Even I had contested on several symbols like Bullocks pair, Avow and Calf, Charkha, Panjaa and then Clock... It doesn’t really matter on which symbol you contest but only people decide whom to support," Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar also claimed that the EC's move will not finish Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. "Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) will not finish. In fact, it will bounce back with more vigour," he said.

When asked about the impact of the EC's interim order on the upcoming Andheri by-poll, Pawar said, "No effect on Andheri by-poll could be seen as NCP and Congress have given support to the candidate of Uddhav’s faction."

The EC's interim order

On July 19, Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 Padaadhikaris and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

On Saturday, EC passed an interim order saying that, in the upcoming Andheri East by-polls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena'.

"Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the EC order.