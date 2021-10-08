'Not Attended Single NEC In 5yrs': Varun Gandhi, As BJP Sidelines MP From National Council

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday reconstituted the National Executive with 80 members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it failed to enlist the names of MP Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi raising the eyebrows of many.

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi who came into the limelight with his distinctly satirical tweets concerning the deaths of farmers in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, swept BJP's decision and his exclusion from the National Executive Committee and said that he didn't attend a single NEC meeting for the last five years.

I don't think I was on it: Varun Gandhi

"I have not attended a single NEC for the last five years. I do not think I was on it," Gandhi who has been with the party for 17 years, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Interestingly, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has also been left out of this body. While Maneka Gandhi has been virtually sidelined after being left out of the new NDA government in 2019, Swamy has been at loggerheads with the BJP government over a number of issues. The Pilibhit MP, too, sparked a buzz recently by openly condemning the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur and demanding justice.

BJP retains senior heavyweights in NEC

The key deliberative body of the saffron party that meets to discuss important issues facing the government and shape the agenda, the National Executive has retained senior leaders such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal. Moreover, it will have 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

It is pertinent to mention here that Varun Gandhi has been the only BJP leader to raise his voice on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs and PM Narendra Narendra Modi's cabinet colleague Ajay Mishra has been accused of running his car over farmers.

Gandhi speaks on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Varun Gandhi was the only BJP leader to speak up on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, in which the son of a BJP Union Minister has been accused of murder. Ashish Mishra, the son of BJP's junior home minister Ajay Mishra, has not been arrested. Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh police summoned him for questioning.

The 41-year old Pilibhit MP has demanded 'accountability on the matter' and had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on the matter along with one crore compensation for the families of the victims who were killed in the violence.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

