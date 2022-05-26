'Not BJP, Congress & NCP Our Real Enemies': Shiv Sena Leader Attacks MVA Allies

In another sign of a rift between the MVA alliance partners, Shiv Sena (youth wing) leader Vikas Gogawale stated on Thursday that NCP and Congress are the 'real enemies' of Shiv Sena and not the BJP.

Addressing party workers in Mahad, Gogawale said the Opposition BJP has a low vote share in the region, so the real challengers to Sena are its own coalition partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The youth Sena leader, who is also the son of MLA Bharatsheth Gogawale, was mainly critical of the Nationalist Congress Party, saying it takes 'false credit' for Sena's work and development.

"We're expanding our party here. BJP has a low vote share in Mahad Taluka. NCP and Congress party are our real enemies here as they take credit for the works done by Shiv Sena workers," said Gogawale.

Gogawale further accused the Sharad Pawar-led party of poaching local leaders from alliance partners Shiv Sena and the Congress. "Four former Congress corporators and a Shiv Sena corporator joined NCP last month in the presence of state president Jayant Patil. We are trying to save our alliance but they are working to spoil it," he said.

Patole accuses NCP of backstabbing Congress

Notably, a few days ago, Congress state president Nana Patole had also accused the NCP of 'backstabbing' Congress. Patole’s outburst came after the tactical voting by the NCP’s Gondia unit, where it joined hands with the BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad last week.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Patole said" "In the past two and a half years, the NCP took away some of our party members. It forged an alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions. We will discuss this with our high command and we will do whatever they tell us."

Similarly, Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant had raised his objection saying NCP was the 'only beneficiary' party from MVA as it drew maximum funds.

(With inputs from agency)