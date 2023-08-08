Not Bringing Another Emergency: Amit Shah's Unrelenting Attack On Congress In Rajya Sabha

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday they were "amending the Constitution not to bring another Emergency" nor "proposing the Delhi Services Bill to save the position of any former Prime Minister of the nation". Shah was speaking in Rajya Sabha while replying on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. 'The Emergency' refers to a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country.

"We are proposing the Bill to safeguard the rights of the people of the country's capital. The opposition needs to learn more about democracy. During Emergency, more than 3 lakh politicians were imprisoned and the press was censored. Congress has no right to speak on democracy," said Amit Shah in an unrelenting attack on Congress.

Replying to a debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah assured the Upper House that the objective of the Bill was "only and only to provide efficient, corruption-free governance and popular government". He also assured the members that there is not a single provision that changes the status of the system prevailing since the Congress regime.

"I want to assure that none of the provisions of the Bill are changed from what it was in the Congress regime. They are now objecting to it because they want to appease the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” the Home Minister further said.

He asserted that the Bill is constitutionally valid and it does not violate the Supreme Court judgement from any angle. He said, "We have not brought the Bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi government on the Centre's powers." The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

The Parliament on Monday passed the Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor to control Group A Services in Delhi, including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The Bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.