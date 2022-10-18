'Not Comparing Lord Ram With Rahul Gandhi, Their Initials Are Same': Congress' Nana Patole

After Rajasthan Minister compared Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra with Lord Ram, who travelled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole asserted that Rahul Gandhi has the letter ‘R’ in his name and so does Lord Ram.

Congress’ Nana Patole further claimed that there was no comparison being drawn with Lord Ram but their initials begin with the same letter. Accusing the BJP of making such comparisons, Nana Patole said, “We don’t make such comparisons, BJP does that for their leaders.”

In conversation with reporters in Dausa, Nana Patole on Tuesday said, “Lord Ram has 'R' in his name and so does Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It is a coincidence but we are not comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi. BJP does that for their leaders. Rahul Gandhi is a human and he is working for humanity and for the country.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, "...Lord Ram has 'R' in his name & so does Rahul Gandhi. It is a coincidence but we're not comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi. BJP does that for their leaders. Rahul Gandhi is a human & is working for humanity, for country..." https://t.co/6oxP50E3GN pic.twitter.com/ag0B6vSZwb — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Rajasthan Minister compares Lord Ram with Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, stated that Gandhi was walking a longer distance as compared to Lord Ram who travelled on foot from Ayodhya to present-day Sri Lanka.

Stoking a controversy, Meena said, "In Congress, elections are being held democratically after 22 years. So, the results will be good. Congress will be strengthened. Rahul Gandhi's Padayatra will be a historic Padayatra. Lord Ram had also travelled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. But Rahul Gandhi will travel on foot for a longer distance. He is going from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Neither everyone has travelled nor anyone will travel (such a distance) in the future." He added, "Rahul Gandhi's historic march aims at changing the country."

BJP slams Congress for comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram

Slamming Congress for its neta's bizarre analogy, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, has compared Rahul Gandhi to Shri Ram and the journey taken by Shri Ram from Lanka to Ayodhya has been compared to the ‘Vote Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi From Kanyakumari to Kashmir."

Deepening his attack on Congress, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Is the congress party comparing Kanyakumari to Sri Lanka? Is the Congress party trying to join an analogy between Shri Ram and Rahul Gandhi, the same Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party who abused and insult Hindutva? Who links Hindus with terror? They say— Hindu terror, Saffron terror, and Hindutva is like ISIS and Boko Haram."