'Not Correct to Judge State Administration Based On The Number Of COVID Cases': CM Rupani

Coming under Opposition fire over the current Coronavirus crisis, it is not correct to judge any administration based on the number of COVID-19 cases or deaths, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani asserted. Gujarat is one of four worst-affected states in the country with 24,055 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 5,886 active cases, 16,664 recovered cases and 1,505 deaths as on Tuesday. Rupani further appealed that a state administration should be judged on the basis of its handling of the contagion.

The Chief Minister in an interview expressed his sadness over the unfortunate death of over 1,400 people due to COVID-19 in the state. According to the analysis done by the state government, most of the COVID deaths in Gujarat occurred among the aged- those suffering from co-morbid conditions and the patients admitted to hospital who were critically ill, he added.

READ | Biggest earthquake since 2001 hits Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani speaks to Collectors

Gujarat is in 'comfortable position' amid COVID: CM

Rupani also shared that his state is in a 'comfortable position' with a recovery rate of 69%, which is one of the highest in India. Gujarat has adopted an aggressive testing strategy for symptomatic patients as per the ICMR guidelines to provide quality healthcare, especially those in the critical stage of infection, and those with co-morbid conditions, for a fast-paced recovery, the Chief Minister said.

Maintaining that life of every citizen is equally important to his government, he said that his administration is on its toes to identify and treat patients in order to control the crisis as early as possible.

READ | No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: CM Rupani

Speaking about the problems faced by migrant workers who left Gujarat amid the COVID crisis Rupani informed that the workers wanted to go to their native states to meet their family members. He added that his government operated more than 1,000 Shramik trains in coordination with the Indian Railways and the concerned state governments to send more than 1.45 million workers back home.

The global pandemic has affected developed nations across the world and paralyzed their economies, the disease has also affected Gujarat and India, the Chief Minister said. The economic activity will resume and industrial operations will reopen work opportunities in the state, he added.

READ | 'Gujarat is great, Bengal is great': CM Vijay Rupani slams Guha's jibe on state's culture

No plan to impose lockdown again: CM

Despite being the word affected the state government does not plan to impose lockdown again in the state. Dismissing speculations being made on social media platforms about the lockdown, the chief minister on Monday urged people not to get carried away by such 'unfounded rumours'.

From June 1, curbs have been eased in the state following which industries, offices, shops, bus and auto-rickshaw services have resumed in non-containment zones.

READ | Congress MLAs meet Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, DyCM ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

(Image credits PTI)