'Not Expected From A CM': Dilip Ghosh On Mamata Banerjee's Mockery Of EC's Notice

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mockery of the Election Commission, BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh has said that people of the state will teach her a lesson. Speaking of Mamata Banerjee disrespecting Election Commission, Dilip Ghosh said it was not expected of a chief minister to pass such statements.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she is not concerned even if 10 notices are issued to her by Election Commission, she stands firm on her statement. While addressing a rally in Domjur, she said, "it hardly matters even if 10 show cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will be no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day."

Responding to her remarks despite Election Commission's notice, Dilip Ghosh said, "In a democracy, people will give the answer to Mamata Banerjee. If there is someone who doesn't oblige to courts, constitution or EC then what should be done with that person. She knows that she is losing so she is provoking people. It leads to violence. We don't expect such things from a CM." READ | EC seeks report from local administration over attack on WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy

The Election Commission has also sought a report from the state administration over the attack on Dilip Ghosh's convoy on Wednesday.

Election Commission's notice to Mamata Banerjee

The election commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee seeking an explanation in 48 hours over her communal remarks in the Tarakeshwari rally, asking the Muslim community not to let its vote split among different political parties.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (Shaitaan) who has taken money from BJP. He (possibly Suvendu Adhikari) passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between Hindus and Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP roaming around with money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so," Mamata Banerjee had said.

The Election Commission had found her statement to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, 1951 and issued her a notice.

Election Commission in its letter mentioned clause 2 of MCC saying, "There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda."

The BJP has also filed a complaint with Election Commission over Mamata Banerjee's provocation of gherao of CRPF personnel which have been deployed by the Election Commission to provide security during the elections.

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. With the incidents of allegations, accusations and mudslinging, the West Bengal assembly elections are only getting murkier by the day. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.