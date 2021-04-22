'Not Failure Of Govt Or Party, But One Person,' Alleges Sidhu On Kotkapura Firing Case Row

Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out after the Punjab & Haryana High Court dismissed the SIT report regarding the Kotkapura firing case. Sidhu has once again targeted by tweeting. Taking to his Twitter account Sidhu said, "Hum to Doobenge Sanam, Tumhe Bhi le Doobenge (We will drown dear, Will take you along)". He also added that it is not the failure of the government or the party, but a man who has joined hands with the culprits.

"Carefully crafted collusive abetment leading to ... It is not a failure of the Govt or the party, but one person who is hand in glove with the culprits", Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu tweeted several chunks from his various speeches, including the one before the 2017 Assembly elections. In one of the video clips, Sidhu alleged 'that during the day they attack each other and in the evening they get together over drinks at the farmhouse.' However, Sidhu has not clarified who is the person who 'has joined hands with the culprits'.

As of now, no leader has come out and commented on record over the issue. Earlier, several ministers used to come out and slam Sidhu over his controversial remarks over the issue. Unlike 2019, this time, Sidhu is not directly colliding with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who, along with his cabinet ministers, is yet to remark on the attack by Sidhu.

Sidhu's tweet comes a day after Inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who was a key member of the Special Investigation Team, accused Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda, whom he said despite the government's instructions did not appear even once on a case related to the 2015 Kotkapura firing, and every time before the decisive hearing he went on medical leave.

Opposition attacks Amarinder Singh govt

Earlier, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the Captain’s reaction to the HC order as “ranting of a spoilt kid” adding that his “midsummer madness” signalled his defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. “The Chief Minister’s absurd and self-contradictory statement is a clear sign that he has lost his mental equilibrium,” Badal said.

Kotkapura firing case

The Kotkapura firing case dates back to October 14, 2015, when the police opened fire on a crowd in Bargiri village protesting against ‘sacrilege’, killing two persons. This occurrence heralded the downfall of the SAD-BJP government in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the AAP have attacked the Punjab government for the poor investigation in the contentious matter. Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also demanded that the findings of the SIT probe be made public

