'Not Handling The Alliance Talks', Says Ex-PM Deve Gowda On JD(S)-BJP Coalition Talks

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) national president HD Deve Gowda said on Friday that the matter regarding the seat-sharing between JD(S) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka Assembly pols is not being handled by him. He added that party leader and his son HD Kumaraswamy will discuss the issue with BJP.

He said, "The matter is not with me. It is Kumaraswamy who is going to meet the Home Minister. He will discuss."

JD(S) national president on Cauvery water crisis

On the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, the former Prime Minister said, "I told you on the floor of the house. Send five members who do not belong to Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. Let them go and study the conditions - the crop condition, storage."

Gowda speaks on Yediyurappa's comment on alliance

Commenting on Yediyurappa's statement of seat division in the state between BJP and JD(S) ahead of the Assembly polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had earlier called it a "personal reaction" of BS Yediyurappa about JD(S).

Yediyurappa had reportedly said that JD(S) would be fighting over four seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year in alliance with BJP. However, Kumaraswamy had stated that there has been no negotiation so far between the two parties over the seat sharing.

The former Karnataka CM had, however, stated that there had been coalition discussions between the two parties and had stressed that “people need it because Congress is looting the state.”

Speaking to ANI, the former CM had said, "Yediyurappa's statement is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially two or three times. Later on, let us see what is going to happen.”

Senior BJP leader Yediyurappa, former Karnataka Chief Minister, had stated on Friday that JD(S) had allied with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that the regional party will contest four seats.

He said, "I am happy that Deve Gowdaji met our Prime Minister and they have already finalised about four seats. I welcome them."

(With inputs from ANI)