'Not Hindutva': RSS Distances Itself From 'Dharam Sansad' Event Over Provocative Remarks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that some of the statements made at the recent 'Dharam Sansad' event, were not "Hindu words". Speaking about the event that kicked up a row, the RSS chief said that those following Hindutva would never agree with the words spoken at 'Dharam Sansad'. Bhagwat quoted Veer Savarkar and said that if the ‘Hindu community gets united, it will speak about the Bhagwad Gita and not harming anyone’.

Speaking at a lecture series organised by Lokmat Media group on the topic 'Hindutva and National Integration', Mohan Bhagwat said that the RSS did not associate itself with the comments made at the Dharam Sansad. "The statements, which came out of the Dharam Sansad are not Hindu words, work or heart. If I sometimes say something in anger, then it is not Hindutva. The RSS or those following Hindutva do not believe in this," he said.

The RSS chief was apparently referring to the recent Dharam Sansad held in Chhattisgarh, where Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj ran into trouble for alleged derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi. The speaker had made statements praising Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. Earlier in December 2021, another 'Dharam Sansad' event held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, had caused a stir for provocative speeches. The speakers at the event allegedly incited violence against Muslims, following which an FIR under section 153A of the IPC was launched.

Dissociating with the event and its speeches, the Sangh chief said, "Even Veer Savarkar had said if the Hindu community gets united and organised, it will speak about the Bhagwad Gita and not about finishing or harming anyone." Talking about the 'Hindu Rashtra' controversy, Bhagwat said, "It is not about creating Hindu Rashtra. (Whether) You accept it or not it is (Hindu Rashtra) there." He further added that the ethos representing our Constitution was Hindutva, which was the same as national integration and commented that the concept of national integration didn't need uniformity because "to be different is not being separate".

Haridwar Dharam Sansad Hate Speech

Earlier in January, amid the furore over the hate speech spewed at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar had named controversial Hindu leaders Sagar Sindhu Maharaj & Yati Narsinghanand Giri in an FIR. Apart from these two, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, Dharm Das, and Annapurna was named in the FIR. A Dharam Sansad was held in Haridwar in December where communal remarks were made against the Muslim community, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi.

As per reports, the 'Dharam Sansad' event was organised by controversial monk Yati Narsinghanand in Haridwar, where many hardline monks called for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other calls to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Image: ANI