'Not In A Hurry To Become Bihar CM, Main Objective Is Ousting BJP,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he is not in a hurry to become the Chief Minister and claimed that the Mahagathbandhan government is running smoothly under Nitish Kumar. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, February 22, Yadav said that the grand alliance's main objective is to get rid of the BJP by winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We have an ideology that we cannot let communal forces enter because of our selfishness," the Deputy CM said.

He also said that the alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United) will try not to let the BJP win any seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "Why would we want them to win any seat?" he questioned.

'It's his wish': Tejashwi Yadav on Manjhi endorsing his son for CM's post

When asked about Jitan Ram Manjhi vouching for his son for the Chief Minister's post, Yadav said that there is nothing wrong with it as every father wants his son to be successful. "Don't you want your son to be more successful than you?" he asked a reporter. This comes after Manjhi said that his son Santosh Suman is eligible for the Bihar CM post as he can read and can also teach "people who are trying to be the CM."

"My son is eligible to be the CM. Many people are trying to be the CM of Bihar, and my son can teach them how to read," Manjhi had said in a veiled dig at Yadav who is deemed the successor of Nitish Kumar. The current Bihar CM, meanwhile, has bigger ambitions as he allegedly is eyeing the Prime Minister's seat. At the 11th General Convention of CPI(M) in Patna last week, the Bihar CM said that he met with all the opposition party leaders including those from Congress to convince them on fighting the 2024 elections together and oust the BJP from the Centre.