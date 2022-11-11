Last Updated:

'Not In Consonance With India's Spirit', Says Congress As Rajiv Gandhi Killers Walk Free

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

After the Supreme Court ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Congress party on Friday, November 11, expressed disappointment and shock over the verdict, calling it 'unacceptable' and 'unfortunate'. 

The party's general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh issued a statement on behalf of the grand old party, and said, "The decision of the Supreme Court to release the remaining killers of former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi is totally unacceptable and completely erroneous. The Congress Party criticises it clearly and finds it totally untenable. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue."

 

Meanwhile, while speaking to Republic, several other Congress leaders expressed disappointment. Rashid Alvi said, "It is really unfortunate. Nobody will be happy. It was Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of this country. He died because of a huge conspiracy, and she (Nalini) was a part of the conspiracy. This is very unfortunate. You cannot have a soft corner for any criminal, especially those who have killed an ex-Prime Minister."

Another Congress leader Tanuj Punia said, "One should never forgive such people. As Rajiv Gandhi's children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have already forgiven them, but that is a family issue, but, we as citizens of India should not tolerate any kind of such pardons. If a former PM is assassinated, then there should be no chance of forgiveness." 

Rajiv Gandhi's killers walk free

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Both of them had moved to the top court seeking premature release. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

