'Not In Contact With Eknath Shinde Or Shiv Sena MLAs' Says BJP Leader Danve

Amid the ongoing political fiasco in Maharashtra, the BJP leaders had a meeting with LoP state assembly Devendra Fadnavis. Revealing the details about the meeting, BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve confirmed that the saffron party has nothing to do with the spilt of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde.

The leader also assured that the BJP is currently not looking to claim the government and this is Shiv Sena's internal matter. Danve guaranteed that no Shiv Sainik MLA is in contact with him or his party nor the party has spoken to the Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde.

It is important to mention here that there were talks that BJP is behind the political situation of Maharashtra and former CM Fadnavis' name was floated around for Chief Ministership as the head of the cabinet in the state with the support of rebel Eknath Shinde and his flock, who are camping in Guhwati, Assam. But Danve with his latest comments has clearly sidelined all such possibilities.

BJP's Raosaheb Patil Danve stated, "No Shiv Sena MLA in touch with us. We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form the government."

Maharashtra political crisis

The post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is facing a real danger as the MLAs of Shiv Sena have revolted against their own party and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

CM Uddhav Thackeray, speaking on the situation via Facebook, stated that he is ready to resign if any of the MLAs come face to face and demand resignation.

Sources said that Thackeray is ready to move from the official CM house 'Varsha' to his personal residence 'Matoshree'. With its support numbers eroding below the threshold of a majority, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration is out of choices.

According to sources, Eknath Shinde, a devoted supporter of late Balasaheb Thackeray, is dissatisfied with the alliance the party formed with the ideologically opposed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. In order to "not compromise on Hindutva" the leader has urged the Shiv Sena to reconnect with its 'natural ally' BJP. After taking his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs, reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel.