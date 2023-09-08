Not Inviting LoP Mallikarjun Kharge To Summit Is Very Unfortunate, Accuses CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Union government for politicizing the G20 Summit in Delhi claiming that the government didn’t invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to the summit. Counting the role of Leader of Opposition in the democracy, Baghel termed the government’s decision as an unfortunate step. Pertinently Kharge is the LoP in the Rajya Sabha.

Talking to media personnel on Friday, CM Bhupesh Baghel stated that the role of leader of opposition is important for the country and being oblivious about him is not a good sign for a healthy democracy. He even termed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre’s decision of not inviting LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to the summit as an attack on the democracy of the country.

According to news agency ANI, CM Baghel said, “This is very unfortunate that he is not being called to the summit. The dissent of the Opposition should be respected. Leaders of the opposition have a very important role in a socialist society.”

Following Bhupesh Baghel’s remark, politics have escalated related to the matter.

Earlier, the Union government sent an invitation to former-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda to be part of the G20 Summit dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9th. However, following the invitation, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda informed the government that he won't be able to attend the dinner due to health issues.

The former-PM took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about him skipping the dinner. He wrote, “I will not be attending the G20 dinner organised by the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmuji, on 09 September 2023, due to health reasons. I have already communicated this to the government. I wish the G20 summit a grand success.”

The highly anticipated event of the G20 Summit will take place at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan between September 9th and 10th. The event will witness the presence of top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese and others.