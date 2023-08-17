Not Just Assembly Polls, BRS Should Also Sweep LS Seats: K T Rama Rao

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the party should sweep not just the coming Assembly polls in Telangana but also the Lok Sabha seats in the state, for the party to emerge as a strong force at the national level.

Addressing an event here, where a leader from Khammam district returned to the BRS fold from the Congress, he said the BRS would be in a decisive role in government formation at the Centre if the people of the state strongly willed in favour of it.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao "is getting a lot of support in Maharashtra as the party is making efforts to expand its footprint in the neighbouring state," he said.

BRS should win 90-95 out of the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls for the party to build a strong foundation in national politics, he said.

He also said that the BRS should win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Referring to Congress seeking one chance to rule the state, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, said that the Congress was given as many as 10-11 chances since Independence but it failed to ensure basic facilities like uninterrupted supply of power and drinking water in the state.

It is now making tall promises such as a raise in social security pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, for the sake of power, he said.

He asserted that the BRS, after returning to power in the assembly polls scheduled to be held in a few months, would renovate the famous Lord Ram temple at Bhadrachalam near Khammam on a grand scale.

The BRS government has renovated the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad in a splendid manner, he said.

It would also address the problem of floods in the Godavari river and Munneru rivulet in Bhadrachalam, he said.

He urged the gathering to think whether it is true or not to say that there is no house in Telangana that did not benefit from the BRS government's welfare schemes.

Is it not a fact that 70 lakh farmers are getting benefit under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme, he asked.

Rama Rao also highlighted other welfare measures implemented by the BRS government in the state.