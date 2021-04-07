'Not Just Central Forces' Responsibility': Cong Slams TMC Govt On Law & Order During Polls

Amid the increasing incidents of violence during assembly elections in West Bengal, Congress president in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday stated that it is not only central force's responsibility to control violence during elections and even state police also need to take action on the perpetrators to curb such incidents. He slammed the Trinamool Congress government, which is ruling the state, for the deteriorating law and order and growing incidents of violence, clashes and looting of booths and attacks on female politicians.

Chowdhury was addressing a press conference in Kolkata, he said, "Along with West Bengal, there were three other states and one union territory but only West Bengal had reported the incident of violence, bloodshed and looting of booths. It reveals the condition of law and order in the state and the two ruling parties of the Centre and state have made the situation worst with their clash."

"The ECI is trying its best, which is the reason there are fewer violence cases in the state," said Chowdhury while trying to credit the election commission for putting wholehearted efforts to curb the incidents of violence.

Incidents of violence in West Bengal polls

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. The state has witnessed increasing political violence with attacks and killings of political workers from both BJP and TMC. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent and the third phase 84.61 per cent.

Like previous phases, phase-3 of the elections on April 6 also saw a dramatic turn of events with incidents of violence. A brawl erupted in the Poishara village of Arambag constituency after locals objected to the visit of Sujata Mondal, TMC's candidate from the constituency. The Election Commission revealed that 5 persons had been arrested for misbehaving with TMC's Arambag candidate. Whereas in Diamond Harbour constituency, voters complained against TMC workers, accusing them of not allowing the voters to cast their votes. Four reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT were found at a TMC leader's house at Uluberia in Howrah district as polling was underway in 31 constituencies of West Bengal on Tuesday. The EVMs were recovered from the residence of TMC leader Goutam Ghosh's house, following which the Election Commission suspended a polling Officer. The EVMs in question were then stored in a separate room under Observer's custody.