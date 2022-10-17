In a super exclusive Liquorgate newsbreak, Republic TV on Monday learnt that a family member of YSRCP MP is also being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor scam case. Notably, the development came after the central agency summoned Manish Sisodia on the basis of evidence so far against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

According to Republic's sources, the investigating team based on the evidence gathered so far in the Delhi liquor scam decided to send summons to Sisodia, who was handling the Excise department when the liquor policy was implemented. Sources also clarified that no clean chit has been given to any accused in the case.

Manish Sisodia: An accused in liquor scam case

Earlier in July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2021-22. As per the investigation in the case, the CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Following the investigation into the alleged corruption case, CBI on August 19 conducted raids at 31 locations across India. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence was also raided. Meanwhile, after Sisodia's name came under the scanner of the investigation agencies, AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and other MLAs to join BJP in order to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. However, the saffron party has refuted this claim.

BJP compares Sisodia with Sanjay Raut

Soon after Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI on Monday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at the show of strength by the AAP leader and said, "There are eerie similarities between Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Raut, both stepped out for the cameras, got greeted by their wife and mother, drove through a handful of supporters in an open roof car. The outcome may well be the same. Raut has been in jail now, forever."