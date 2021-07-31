'Not My Concern': Karnataka CM Reacts To Protest By TN, Says Mekedatu Project 'will Go On'

Not taking into consideration the warnings of protest by the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP Leader Basvaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that the Mekedatu project is the state's right, and anybody sitting on Satyagrah is not going to stall the project. Speaking to the media, the newly appointed Chief Minister asserted that there are 'no second thoughts' on the project, no matter who stops eating or drinking, pointing out that it is 'none of his concern'. The statements were in resposne to Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai's announcement of a protest against the Karnataka government's decision to construct the controversial Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. The protest is to take place on August 5.

"We have already filed the Detailed Project Reports (DPR). As soon as we get approval, we will begin the project," the Chief Minister said, making it clear that he has no intention of taking a U-turn on the project.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader C. N. Ashwath Narayan spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on the matter. Pointing out that water is for everyone, he said, "Whatever is for Karnataka, we will take it, and whatever is for Tamil Nadu, they should get it." He then underlined that it was all being made a political issue and that politics should not come in issues involving the distribution of water. Speaking about the Mekedatu project, he said, "Mekedatu project will be constructed and I will personally work for it."

'Karnataka CANNOT construct the Mekedatu Dam'

K Annamalai, while addressing the media on Friday, said that Karnataka cannot construct the damn as per the legal norms. The Union Water Resource Minister has assured that Karnataka will not be allowed to do so. This message ought to be taken up to the masses," he said, announcing his one-day fasting protest scheduled for August 5 in the Cauvery Delta region. As per sources, more than 10,000 farmers and party workers are expected to join the protest.

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project involves the construction of a balancing reservoir across Cauvery near Mekedatu in Karnataka. While the project cost is estimated at Rs 9,000 crore, the proposal is aimed at providing drinking water facilities up to 4.75 TMC and generate 400 MW of power as an additional benefit.

Karnataka has maintained that the project will be beneficial to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as during a drought, the surplus water can be stored and managed between both of them and that its implementation will not affect farmers of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu objects that the project would ‘impound and divert’ the uncontrolled water flow to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub-basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Shimsha, Arkavathy, and Suvarnavathi sub-basins.