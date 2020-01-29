'Resigned From Foreign Service For Nitish Kumar': Pavan Varma Reacts After JDU Expulsion

The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the party's discipline. Reacting on this development, Pavan Varma spoke exclusively to Republic TV to give his first reaction. Pavan Varma said that he has been not been informed officially about his expulsion and if the reports are true then this is very sad.

'I have not been informed officially'

Varma said, "I have not been informed officially about this and if this news is true then all I can say is that I am very sad that for leader like Nitish Kumar for whom I resigned from foreign service to join has reached a point of insular intolerance where he cannot tolerate a debate within the party on important issues like ideological clarity of the party and its decision on such important matters like the support to the CAA."

'No scope for dialogue, discussion and dissent in the party'

"This is not a one-man party, its a party which has strived itself on inner-party democracy. There is scope for dialogue, discussion and dissent in the party but obviously now, for short term political gains and the compulsions that it provides, there is no space in this party to question for the sake of the party itself and the good of the country. The directions the party is taking, all that used to be important but now its political compromise for political gains," he added.

'Kishor, Varma acting against party's decision'

A JD (U) statement, issued by party's chief general secretary KC Tyagi, said that these two (Kishor and Varma) were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline. The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister. Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor over his critical remarks, and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying.

