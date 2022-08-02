'Not Okay': Pralhad Joshi Dismisses Congress' 'baseless' Vendatta Allegations On BJP

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Tuesday, dismissed Congress' allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carrying out a political vendetta against the opposition leaders. He said that the Congress leaders can approach the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the enquiry being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but should avoid making allegations.

"They (Congress) wanted a stay on the inquiry, but to no avail. They can go to SC again. But it's not okay to level baseless allegations", Joshi said as per ANI.

Delhi | They (Congress) wanted a stay on the inquiry, but to no avail. They can go to SC again. But it's not okay to level baseless allegations: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress leaders' allegations of political vendetta pic.twitter.com/DrpQ3yqdoB — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Union Minister Joshi's response came after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted earlier targeting the BJP over the raids conducted on the National Herald House. "The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India’s principal opposition—Indian National Congress", Ramesh wrote in his tweet. "We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt. You cannot silence us," he said.

Earlier on August 1, the ED raided 11 locations across Delhi apart from the Congress' Herald house in connection with the National Herald case. The case, which pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on a complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Speaking to Republic TV, Swamy claimed that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who were recently quizzed by ED, could be jailed for a minimum of 25 years if they are convicted. Following the raids conducted in Delhi, the Congress members staged a protest outside the Herald House and raised slogans against ED and the BJP.

Congress is trying to stall the investigations: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also alleged that Congress is trying to stall the investigations into the National Herald case. "Are Congress leaders above any probe? Does the law of the land not apply to Congress leaders? Is the Gandhi family above the law", the Minister questioned, and said that the opposition leaders are "shedding crocodile tears" to evade inquiry.

"Why have Congress leaders limited themselves to saving the Gandhi family instead of raising the issues of the people? This is the reason why the party is fast losing ground across the country. They have lost elections and their numbers have reduced in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” Thakur said.

(With PTI inputs)