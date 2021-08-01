'Not On Manifesto,' Says Raghav Chadha To Woman 'wanting' Him, Offers Free Power Instead

Though the assembly polls in Punjab are almost a year away, political parties have already started unveiling parts of their manifestos. Leading the trail is the Aam Aadmi Party, which as a part of its manifesto, announced free electricity for all in the state if the party is voted to power. Luring as it is, many on social media have been campaigning for the party so as to get free electricity, and on one such campaign post, a woman replied saying that she 'wants Raghav Chadha' instead. This caught the attention of many, including the party's spokesperson who replied saying, 'I am not a part of the poll manifesto'.

Compensating, he wrote, "Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricity, 24x7. Can’t commit the same about myself though :)"

On June 28, Arwind Kejriwal slammed the government for the high electricity prices in Punjab. He said, "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family."

Punjab elections and AAP

The term of the current Congress government in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is going to expire on March 27, 2022, after which Punjab will once again go to the polls most probably in the month of March to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly.

AAP, which has planned to go solo, during one of its rallies in the run to the elections pointed out why it was a better choice than all other parties. Arvind Kejriwal said," Everyone today is fighting like dogs to get power. When people are hard hit by COVID-19, they (Congress) are fighting like animals. The other party (SAD) has terrible cases of corruption. The third party is not even allowed to enter inside. Who is concerned about Punjab? No one."

In 2017, Congress was successful in electing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, beating AAP which won only 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly. While AAP tried to pitch Kejriwal's development policies against the Congress veteran, Singh cruised to an easy victory based on his 25-year-old political career.