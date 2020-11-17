'Not Part Of Gupkar Alliance Yet,' Says Congress Amid Criticism Over DDC Polls Tie-up

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma clarified that the party was not yet a part of the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) amid intense heat from various quarters, particularly from the BJP, over it contesting the upcoming DDC polls together. The leader revealed that they had not participated in the political discourse of the alliance since becoming a signatory of the ''Gupkar Declaration'' on August 5. He added that the party will announce its final motive and mission at an appropriate time as the alliance geared up for the District Development Council elections.

Congress not a part of Gupkar Alliance?

When asked about Congress' links to the Gupkar Alliance by Republic, spokesperson Ravinder Sharma first termed it as a 'local arrangement.' When prodded further, “We are not members of PAGD (Gupkar Alliance) till now. In the August 4, 2019 meeting, we had stated that we’d maintain status quo. Since then, we didn’t take part in its political discourse."

"Party high command will take a decision at appropriate time what will be our final motive and mission," he added.

The politician said, "We have some things in common, like the brutal bifurcation of the State and its downgrading to Union Territory. We are against the bifurcation of Jammu, but we are not endorsing the statements of Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti."

Sharma also stated, “BJP didn’t fulfill promises of land and jobs to people here. Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh people are demanding that and we support that.”

The comment came moments after Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress for their support to the alliance

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

'Congress has joined the alliance'

NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the Congress has assured it will be part of the alliance and part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC elections. "Congress has joined the alliance. Their leader has talked to (Farooq) Abdullah. Two of their senior leaders also joined the meeting. They have assured they will be part of the alliance and part of the DDC elections (seat-sharing arrangement) also," Wani said.

The Congress, which was originally a signatory of the ''Gupkar Declaration'' - a resolution passed by various mainstream political parties on August 4 last year vowing to protect the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir - had maintained a distance from the grouping after it was given a formal shape in October this year. It has now, however, decided to contest elections together whereas some of its leaders have made remarks that are tacitly in support of the Gupkar objective.

The remarks about 'going global' refer to recent statements by Farooq Abdullah seemingly calling for China's help in removing Article 370, and Mehbooba Mufti's continued rhetoric.

