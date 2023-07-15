Not Received SC Notice Yet, Will Respond After Studying It: Maha Speaker Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday said he had not received the Supreme Court's notice on a petition regarding pending disqualification hearings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day said it would issue a notice returnable in two weeks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Sunil Prabhu, who as the chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena had in 2022 filed disqualification petitions against Eknath Shinde and other MLAs who rebelled and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government last year.

"I came to know about the notice through the news... My office has not officially received any notice from the Supreme Court yet," Narwekar told reporters here.

"Once I receive the notice, we will study it and respond accordingly," he added.