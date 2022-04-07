'Not Right To Blame Centre For ED Action': Ramdas Athawale On Pawar's Meeting With PM Modi

A day after National Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ED actions taken against MVA leaders, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the investigative agency does not operate on the Government's direction and hence should not be blamed for their action.

"Sharad Pawar met PM Modi and raised various issues. The ED does not conduct inquiry on the government's direction. It is not right to blame the Centre for this," the Minister told reporters.

Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar called on the Prime Minister on Wednesday and discussed the central investigation agencies' action against leaders of Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

Speaking to the media after his meeting that lasted for over 20 minutes, Pawar questioned on what grounds was Sanjay Raut and his wife's properties seized earlier in the day.

"This is injustice. (Raut) is an MP, and also, a journalist. Sometimes he priases, sometimes he criticises. What was the provocation for action against him - some critical statements?" Pawar asked.

Pawar claimed that several BJP leaders, including the party's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil had made statements like "ED will reach the doorstep of those who do not co-operate."

'Central agencies trying to muzzle voice of Oppoosition'

Concurring with the NCP president's remarks, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Income Tax Department "always target the Opposition, especially those who speak against the government."

He alleged that the agencies trying to muzzle the voices of Oppoosition leaders.

Presently, two key NCP leaders- sitting state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are in jail in connection with cases registered by the central agencies.

On Tuesday, April 5, the Enforcement Directorate attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's properties in Mumbai in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut has accused the Centre of attempting to topple the MVA govt by threatening MPs and MLAs through central agencies. He also claimed that agencies were also hounding Sharad Pawar's family members.