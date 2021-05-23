'Not Seditious?': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Lambasts Kamal Nath's 'Indian Corona' Remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath slammed senior Congress Kamal Nath over his 'Mera Bharat COVID' remark accusing him of using looking for opportunities for his political agenda. Labelling his 'Indian Corona' remark as 'seditious, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at the former Madhya Pradesh CM for discouraging the country amid the second wave of COVID-19.

"Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamalnath Ji is discouraging this country by doing politics. He is using terms like "Mera Bharat Covid" and Indian COVID. There are several examples in the past when the whole country stood as one whenever this nation went through a crisis. He is looking for opportunities for politics, let alone supporting the government," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Will this not hurt the sentiment of the nation? Will this statement not be considered seditious? Each death is regrettable but have deaths not been reported in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra too? Death doesn't concern him. He enjoys that he has got an opportunity. He wasn't even ashamed of what he said. We strongly condemn this statement," he added.

Kamal Nath's 'Indian Corona' video

In another shocker, a day after his 'aag laga do' statement, Kamal Nath was caught describing the new COVID-19 variant as 'Indian Corona' saying that the 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' statement was redundant with India's image now being associated with Coronavirus.

Kamal Nath is heard saying in the video, "We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget my country is great, now India has become Coronavirus. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this."