'Not Seen This Sort Of Physiotherapy': Himanta Sarma Mocks Satyendar's Tihar Massage Tape

'Never seen this sort of physiotherapy,' said Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma after AAP presented a 'treatment for injury' justification on imprisoned Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's video that is doing the rounds on social media. In the video from the Tihar Jail, Jain was seen lying on the bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

"I think this physiotherapy must have been invented in foreign countries and not in India," said Sarma, adding that the more the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is rebutting, the more they are proving that they have done something 'really wrong'. The Assam CM in an indirect dig at Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia said that those 'who are outside should also be sent inside', meaning jail.

The statement of the BJP leader came as he campaigned for the party for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the December 4 polls as the date to withdraw nominations was on Saturday, November 19.

'Thailand in Tihar'?

Pertinently, a poster war has emerged in the national capital with saffron party supporters, coming up with 'AAP Ka Spa' pictures of Arvind Kejriwal massaging Jain. 'AAP could not make Delhi London but it surely made Thailand in Tihar,' the hoardings at several locations read.

Meanwhile, Jain moved a special court seeking contempt action against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that the Central agency leaked the video despite giving an undertaking in court. Special judge Vikas Dhulli issued a notice to the ED and the issue will be heard on November 21.

Leaders like Manoj Tiwari made a demand for a probe into the matter, saying, "The question is not who or how the videos were leaked, the question is what was Jain doing there."