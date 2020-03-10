'Not Surprised': Natwar Singh On Scindia's Resignation; Highlights Cong's 'futile Gesture'

Reacting to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party, Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh on Tuesday said that Congress' decision to expel Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party is a futile gesture. Scindia resigned from the Party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP Chief Amit Shah on March 10. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Speaking to ANI, Natwar Singh stated to not be surprised by the development and added that the resignation of Scindia is a huge loss for the party.

"It is probably certain that Jyotiraditya Scindia will join BJP. I am not surprised at this development as there were indications to this effect. There is no nepotism in BJP. In Congress, it is going on for years. It is a futile gesture to expel of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress," Singh said.

"The party has suffered a loss as Jyotiraditya had a huge following. Many MLAs in Madhya Pradesh are with him. On March 26, he will be elected to the Rajya Sabha in my opinion and then he will become a minister," he added.

In the latest development, as many as 20 MLAs from Scindia's camp have sent in their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan and Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Scindia resigns from Congress

Pulling off a sensational twist, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Party. In his resignation letter addressed to interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote that this is a path that has been "drawing itself out over the last year", alluding to the infighting within the Party's state unit.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction with Congress had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

