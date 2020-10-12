'Not The Right Place For Women': Kushboo Sundar Slams Cong; Owns Up To Criticism Of BJP

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Congress-turned-BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Monday opened up on her decision to shift political allegiance. She had joined BJP earlier in the day after resigning from the primary membership of Congress. Mentioning that she had been unhappy with the party's style of functioning since the last 4 years, Sundar opined that Congress turned out to be very different than what she perceived. Moreover, Sundar revealed that she had penned the resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in February 2020 itself.

BJP's Kushboo Sundar remarked, "The breaking point was way back in February this year. It has been building up and took me long to decide. It's for 4 years. I joined the party in 2014. Two years into the party from 2016 till now, I have been trying to adjust, work, speak to the leaders here and tell them that this is not the right way to function. But, I didn't see a change. I drafted my resignation letter to Sonia ji way back in February."

"The key point was the way the party was functioning. I got into the party in November 2014 after the Congress was completely decimated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Yet, I took a plunge because I thought that the party is different. But here I see the party is not how it looks like. It took me 6 years to come to the conclusion that the image that we have can be deceptive. It is not the right place for women," she added.

Criticism of male egos

Referring to male egos in the Congress party, the BJP leader contended that it is not the right place for women. She opined, "They cannot accept a woman giving them orders. They cannot accept a woman speaking better than them. They cannot accept a woman who is far more intelligent and successful than them. This is the kind of party unfortunately that I have been working in Tamil Nadu".

Furthermore, she took full responsibility for her criticism of the BJP leadership in the past. At the same time, she maintained that she was carrying out her duty as an opposition spokesperson. On this occasion, Sundar also pointed out that she had backed BJP on issues such as the Triple Talaq legislation and the New Education Policy.

Commenting on her criticism of the BJP leadership, Sundar opined, "I am not going to deny that. I am not going to say that an Admin worked on my Twitter account. I did it and I take full responsibility for it. Yes, I have been extremely critical of BJP leadership, the PM, Amit Shah and everyone else. I was doing my duty as the spokesperson from the opposition party."

