'A North India Problem': Kejriwal, Mann Play Down Punjab's Stubble Burning As Delhi Chokes

As the national capital chokes with the rise in air pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a press briefing on Friday, November 4 over the worsening of Delhi pollution due to the rise in stubble burning cases in Punjab.

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that air pollution is not just a problem for Delhi but for the whole of India and urged the Centre to take steps to save the region from air pollution.

Citing the names of places in North India where the pollution levels are either severe or very poor, Kejriwal said, “It’s an issue of whole north India. AAP is not the only one that is responsible for it. It’s not that Delhi and Punjab governments are responsible for it. There are many reasons for it. Some are locals and some are regional."

Adding further, the AAP supremo said, "The central government must come forward and take steps to save north India from air pollution."

AAP takes responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab

In the last 24 hours, 2,666 cases of farm fire have been reported in Punjab with an everyday rise in stubble burning incidents. Speaking over the stubble burning in Punjab, CM Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble-burning cases in Punjab, saying that this is not the time for blame game.

"We have governments in Delhi and Punjab. It’s not a time for finger-pointing or blame game. They say we are responsible, we say they are responsible- but people will get no relief from this. People need solutions. We accept that stubble burning is happening in Punjab. But farmers are not responsible for it. When farmers will get solutions, they will stop stubble burning," Kejriwal said.

"If stubble burning is taking place in Punjab, our government is responsible for it... By the next year, stubble-burning cases will be reduced because of the actions taken by the Punjab government," the AAP chief added.

'We're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow'

During the press brief, CM Kejriwal announced that from November 5, all primary schools in Delhi will remain shut owing to air pollution. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," the Delhi CM said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann listed the steps and actions taken by his government saying that they have brought reforms as well as increased awareness against stubble burning in the state.

हमने पराली की समस्या को ख़त्म करने के लिए कई क़दम उठाएं हैं



🔹1,20,000 Machines (पराली को जड़ से ख़त्म करती हैं)

🔹Machines Availability के लिए App बनाई

🔹Bio Energy का Plant लगाया

🔹93-120 गांवों की ग्राम सभाओं ने पराली नहीं जलाने का प्रस्ताव पास किया



"I take responsibility as the Head of the state of Punjab. It is our promise, by November next year, we will have solved the problem of stubble burning. Farmers should be able to earn so much paddy from any other crop, efforts are on for this. The Centre should also work together. This (air pollution) is the issue of North India," Mann said.