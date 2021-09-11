'Not Worthy If You've To Ask For It': Arvind Kejriwal Sends Clear Message To AAP Members

National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told newly inducted party members and supporters not to set their hearts for political positions or tickets and instead prove their mettle for the good and betterment of the society. The AAP chief was addressing party workers and supporters in a virtual meet of the party's national council's meet.

"Never aspire for political position or a ticket in the Aam Aadmi Party. We have to work hard for the welfare of the people. You should derive pleasure from work and then only can we work for the good of others," Kejriwal directed the party's fresh recruits through video conferencing.

You are not worthy of a position if you have to ask for it: Kejriwal

Encouraging activists and party supporters to contribute their best to the welfare of the nation, Kejriwal said,

"Your work should be such that the party requests you to take charge of a position instead of you asking for it. You are not worthy of a position if you have to ask for it. Let Arvind Kejriwal request you to take the post or the ticket and that will be the big thing."

Censuring the evil sign of greed for securing political power, Kejriwal noted that people cannot be of service to others if they turn greedy.

"If we want to serve the society and do good to others then the greed for position needs to be gotten rid of," the Delhi Cheif Minister said.

"I do not want to see a day when people compare us to the BJP or Congress"

Setting a different image of the AAP from others, Kejriwal said,

"I do not want to see a day when people compare us to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Indian National Congress (INC). This is not what we formed the AAP for."

Glorifying the role played by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh Kejriwal and Chief architect of the Constitution of India, BR Ambedkar, CM Kejriwal said,

"The supreme idols of our party are Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Every worker and leader of the party needs to be ready to make sacrifices like them."

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI