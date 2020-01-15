'Nothing Can Be More Foolish': Sushil Modi Slams Digvijaya, Cong For Backing Zakir Naik

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday, tweeted a video of fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and attached a video showing Naik levelling allegations against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. He went on to absolve Naik of spreading communal hatred. This comes just a day after the Congress seized on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir DySP Davinder Singh and proceeded to absolve Pakistan-based terrorists of the Pulwama terror attack, alleging 'conspiracy'. Reacting to this, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi called Digvijaya's claims "totally wrong and baseless"

'We cannot forgive people like Zakir Naik'

Speaking to Republic TV, Sushil Modi said, "Nothing can be more foolish than retweeting a video which is tweeted by an anti-national like Zakir Naik. Whatever happens, we cannot forgive people like Zakir Naik. People like Zakir Naik give such statements to mislead the people and the most unfortunate thing is a person like Digvijaya Singh retweets such a thing. This shows the mentality of Congress and the people it stands with."

On Twitter, Digvijaya Singh, while sharing the video, wrote, "Modi-Shah are engaged in deal-making with Dr Zakir Naik while they have kept him in the category of a traitor. What is their strategy?"

Dr. Zakir Naik के खुलासे से हड़कंप, Modi के ऑफर को ठुकराया https://t.co/tG0mHoWmRs via @YouTube

ज़रूर देखें डॉ ज़ाकिर नाइक जिसे मोदी शाह “देश द्रोही” की श्रेणी में रखे हुए हैं उनके साथ भी मोदी शाह सौदे बाज़ी में लगे थे। उनकी strategy क्या है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020

"1 - convince them, 2- If he doesn't believe then threaten him 3- If he still does not believe then lure him with money. 4 - If he still does not agree, then defame him by making false accusations, 5 - If convinced, then drop the allegations; if not then label as a traitor and propagate that and 6 - If there is an opportunity when it can be used, they do what Dr Zakir Naik has mentioned," Singh stated in a tweet attacking the BJP government. He posted a video of Naik, wherein he alleged that he was approached by Indian officials who asked him to support the BJP government.

Digvijaya Singh backtracks

However, when confronted on the BJP claiming Naik enjoyed support from Congress, Digvijaya Singh backtracked and said Congress never "officially" supported Dr Zakir Naik. "Absolutely wrong allegation. Congress never officially supported Dr Zakir Naik. It is true I had addressed a Communal Harmony conference in Mumbai from his platform but you can go through his speech in that conference, at no point he made any communally sensitive statement." he said on Twitter.

