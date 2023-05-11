'Nothing Remained To Be Decided': Harish Salve After Big Win For Eknath Shinde In SC

As Supreme Court reaffirmed Eknath Shinde’s position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, former Solicitor General and King's Counsel Harish Salve, who represented Maharashtra Chief Minister in the Supreme Court, told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that nothing remained to be decided in the case as Uddhav Thackeray had resigned as CM and later Shinde was sworn in. He also noted that Shinde took a vote of confidence and was voted in.

"At the end of the day, two things happened. Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Upon Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Eknath Shinde put his hat into the ring. The governor called him and swore him in. Shinde then had a vote of confidence and was voted in. Nothing remained to be decided," Salve said.

Eknath Shinde will continue to be the CM of Maharashtra after the Supreme Court held on Thursday it cannot reinstate the MVA coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray since the Shiv Sena leader chose to resign without facing the floor test in the wake of a rebellion in his party

The senior advocate said that their side relied on an old Supreme Court judgement that said the "speaker should not get into deciding disqualification petitions when his own disqualification is pending.

"That judgement used phraseology that suggested that the speaker was rendered powerless which becomes a very extreme proposition We relied on it in our writ petition in round one challenging the disqualification notices by the speaker to the Shinde faction. There was an important issue there. The speaker has given only three days time even under the rules 7 or 10 days have to be given," Salve said.

The King's counsel added, "Supreme Court gave 10 days time to file a reply. They did not accept the principle that a speaker cannot initiate proceeding they were yet to hear that. In the 10 days time, political events dramatically evolved ending with Uddhav Thackeray's resignation."

When asked if things would have been different if Uddhav had not quit, the senior advocate said, "I doubt. If Uddhav had come to floor of the House and been defeated. The Supreme Court had said he was called and he lost but because he should have not have been asked to prove and it should have come as a vote of no confidence. Consequences would have been different. Any such judgement would have been deeply flawed."

Senior advocate Salve said that the Supreme Court judgement gave clarity on an important subject. "We always had a question- whip is appointed by a legislative party or a political party? The Supreme Court has clarified it is appointed by the legislative party," he said.