'Nothing To Regret', Says AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku After Getting Suspended From Lok Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP in Lok Sabha Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was suspended from the lower house for the rest of the monsoon session of Parliament, for throwing papers at the Chair, said that he doesn't have any regrets about his suspension.

The Jalandhar MP was suspended for throwing papers at the Chairperson after the House passed the Delhi Services Bill.

"The Constitution is breaking, the federal system of the country is in danger...It is an insult to the Constitution when the powers of the elected government are given to non-elected bureaucrats. The vigilance department is in the hands of the Central government. The court will decide who is corrupt and not...I do not regret that I was suspended for raising my voice for the people and protecting Democracy", says AAP MP.

Pralhad Joshi moves motion for suspension

For the unversed, Rinku is the only member of AAP in the Lok Sabha. The motion for his suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi stated that Rinku had 'torn papers and thrown these towards the chair' and must be suspended for the remaining session.

After the House was adjourned, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Rinku was earlier a member of Congress and now is an AAP MP. So, such behaviour is inherent in all their leaders."

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

After a walkout by the members of I.N.D.I.A alliance on Thursday evening, the Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Slamming the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the opposition parties didn't participate in the debate on any bill passed in the House and just kept protesting on their demand over the debate on the Manipur situation.

He said, "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...the Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi."

(With inputs from ANI)