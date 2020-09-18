Kerala Gold Smuggling: 'Nothing Will Be Revealed' Says KT Jaleel; Oppn Protests Continue

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Friday said that he was going to move forward without paying heed to the accusations surrounding his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case even as protests by BJP and Congress continue.

"No matter which investigative agency questions me, nothing will be revealed as there is nothing there. I am moving forward without paying attention to anyone. Not a single strand of my hair has done anything wrong," Jaleel said in a Facebook post (roughly translated from Malayalam), a day after he was interrogated by the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

He further said that he had been called yesterday by the NIA for 'Notice to Witness' under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which had been "misconstructed" by the media.

"The NIA had called me for a "Notice to Witness" under Section 160 of CrPC. This was widely circulated to imply "do you have any last thing to say" before being sentenced to be hanged. When the copy of the NIA's notice came out at 8 pm yesterday, the miscreants changed their move. I am moving forward with courage and without paying attention to anyone because I have nothing to hide," he added.

BJP, Congress workers clash with police

Meanwhile, youth wings of BJP and Congress staged protests in various parts of Kerala demanding the minister's resignation. BJP workers in Kochi tried to push Police's barricades, and block the roads in the Perumbavoor area and were subsequently detained. Youth Congress workers also stated protest in Malappuram, where police used water cannon on protesters and later baton-charged on them.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP K Suresh had given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress demanded the intervention of the Home Ministry into the matter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that there is no ground to say that the minister KT Jaleel did anything wrong.

