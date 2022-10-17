Notice Issued To DDC Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah As Another Top AAP Leader Comes Under Lens

In another blow for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a show cause notice has been served to Delhi Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah for allegedly "missing government resources and Public Office for furthering the cause of a political party as its spokesperson, even as drawing salary and other perks while serving as a public servant.

The notice served to Jasmine Shah by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office states that "every Public Servant needs to observe the principle of neutrality and with his action Shah has violated it while holding a Public Office…".

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma had written a letter to L-G seeking Shah's removal. Following the complaint, the Planning Department, GNCTD (The Administrative Department in charge of DDC) carried out an inquiry and found that the DDC vice chairman has been attending TV programs and addressing press conferences, contrary to the laid down norms for the conduct of a public servant.

According to sources, the department found "ample evidence" that Shah not only "accepted and performed" the role of AAP's spokesperson but also referred to himself as "We", while identifying himself as a part of Kejriwal's party and gave unqualified politically partisan statements amounting to misuse of public resources.

The finding by the Planning Department was sent to the Chief Secretary, who referred it to the Law Department, GNCTD for its comments and vetting. Giving its comprehensive opinion on the matter, the Law Department opined categorically that Jasmine Shah was a public servant and not working as an 'Honorary Post'.

Notably, the DDC vice chairman post used to be an 'Honorary Post' till 2015, whereafter the AAP government through a cabinet decision restructured the DDC and categorically decided through a cabinet decision that the VC, DDC shall be entitled to pay, allowances and other facilities that include a house and office, amongst others at par with ministers of GNCTD.

"The said report from the Law and Planning Departments, duly scrutinized by the Chief Secretary was sent to the LG, who in the interest of natural justice, instructed that Jasmine Shah be given a Show Cause Notice to explain his misconduct, before initiating any further action," the L-G's office said.